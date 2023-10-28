India's para-athletes on Saturday created history by clinching their 100th medal at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games. The milestone was achieved with Dilip Mahadu Gavit securing a gold medal.

This is the first time the Indian para contingent has reached the 100-medal mark, marking their most successful campaign at the Para Asian Games.

As of now, India has won 26 golds, 29 silvers and 45 bronze medals. The previous best record was in 2018 when India bagged 72 medals, including 15 golds, 24 silvers and 33 bronzes.

This achievement is particularly special as India's para-athletes have matched their compatriots in surpassing the 100 medal mark at the Asian Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, "This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes".

"This remarkable milestone fills out hearts with immense pride. I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our incredible athletes, coaches and the entire support system working with them", added PM Modi.

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