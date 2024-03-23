The Indian men's football team reached Guwahati today for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers that is slated to take place on March 26.

Football fans were waiting for their stars at the Guwahati airport on March 23 as the team led by captain Sunil Chetry interacted with the media present there.

Meanwhile the Assam Football Association (AFA) is calling on football enthusiasts to show their unwavering support for the Indian national team, dubbed the Blue Tigers, as they gear up for a significant match against Afghanistan. Scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, the match marks a crucial fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers Round 2.

Speaking at a press conference, AFA Secretary Sangrang Brahma expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming match, emphasizing its importance for Team India. Brahma urged the people of Guwahati, Assam, and the entire Northeast region to join forces in painting the stadium in shades of blue, symbolizing their collective support for the national team.

“We are all excited for the match. This is an important qualifying match for India. I’m sure the match will be a highly competitive one,” said Brahma.

“So, I would like to urge the people of Guwahati, Assam and the Northeast to join us in supporting the Blue Tigers. Let’s show the world our love for the beautiful game,” he added.

Also read: Guwahati all set for India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier, calls for Blue Tigers Support