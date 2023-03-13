Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad said BCCI on March 13.

As per BCCI, Iyer was ruled out following pain in his lower back and with this, the Indian batter will miss his batting turn on the penultimate day of the match.

“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play?. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," BCCI said in a medical update.

As the development has come to the fore, there is a high possibility that Iyer could miss the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting March 17 in Mumbai.

The matter came to light after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja, Iyer did not come out to bat, and Srikar Bharat too to the field instead. Later, it was learned that he was taken for scans after complaining of lower back pain post waking up on the morning of Day 4.

Meanwhile, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli guided the team to churn up a strong response to Australia's first-innings score of 480. He smashed his 28th test ton and just missed out on a well-deserved double ton as he fell on 186.

On the other hand, the Australian openers went unbeaten at 3/0 and still trail by 88 runs.

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