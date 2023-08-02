India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) played here in Trinidad on August 1.

With this win, India close the series 2-1.

Riding on the performance of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson helped India post 351/5 after being invited to bat first.

Later, when West Indies came to bat, their batsmen field to remain on the crease as Mukesh Kumar rattled the top order, who finished with clinical figures reading 3/30 in seven overs.

Besides Kumar, Shardul Thakur also disrupted the West Indies batting lineup and picked four scalps, and conceded 37 runs in the 6.3 overs he bowled. Both Kumar and Thakur were well supported by Kuldeep Yadav who took two wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat, who has been back in the ODI team after a gap of almost 10 years, managed to get one wicket.

Earlier, Gill managed to score 85 runs off 92 balls and stitched a solid 143-run partnership with fellow opener Ishan Kishan, who was dismissed for 77 runs off 64 balls.

Gill was also a part of another significant 69-run stand with Sanju Samson in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya then closed the innings with a gusty 52-ball 70.

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