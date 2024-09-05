India neared the 25 medals mark on Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 with Harvinder Singh and Dharambir clinching medals on September 4.

While Harvinder Singh scripted history in archery by becoming the first archer to win a gold, Dharambir and compatriot Pranav Soorma completed a 1-2 in the Men's Club Throw - F51 Final.

Day 7 began with Sachin Khilari, the reigning World Champion from 2023 and 2024, grabbing a silver medal for India at the men's shot put F46 event at Stade de France. He achieved a throw of 16.32m, placing him second behind Canada's Greg Stewart.



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Khilari's throw set a new record for the best performance by an Asian in the men's F46 category.

Para-archer Harvinder Singh made history by winning the nation’s first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery, this time in the Men's Individual Recurve Open final, defeating Poland's Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 to secure India’s fourth gold medal of the Games.

Meanwhile, Dharambir and Pranav ended the day by winning gold and silver medals in the men's club throw event.

India are currently placed 13th in the medals' tally with 24 medals to their name, including five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.