The Indian cricket team's jerseys for the Champions Trophy 2025 will feature the tournament's official logo, including host nation Pakistan's name, confirmed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday, January 22.

Saikia dismissed rumours that the BCCI sought to exclude "Pakistan" from the logo on India's jerseys.

According to India Today, in an interview with Cricbuzz, Saikia clarified that the Indian team and the cricket board will strictly adhere to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) guidelines during the tournament. As the designated host of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan's name will appear below the tournament's logo on all participating teams' jerseys.

“We will follow the ICC directive,” Saikia stated, addressing speculations about India's objection to the logo design. He emphasized that it is standard protocol for teams to display the host nation's name on their jerseys, even if they do not play in that country.



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For example, during the 2021 T20 World Cup hosted in the UAE, Pakistan's jerseys included India's name as the official host.



Similarly, despite not travelling to Pakistan for their matches, India will comply with ICC regulations to avoid violating the official dress code.

The Champions Trophy 2025 begins on February 19, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match. India's group-stage matches will take place in Dubai, where they will compete against Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2.

Pakistan will also play some of their matches in Dubai, including their highly anticipated clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium.

If India advances to the semi-finals and final, they will play two additional matches at the Dubai venue, including the tournament finale scheduled for March 9.

The BCCI's commitment to following ICC guidelines ensures the smooth progression of the tournament while addressing the controversy surrounding the inclusion of Pakistan's name on the jerseys.