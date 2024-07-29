In a landmark announcement, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that India will host the Men's Asia Cup in 2025, marking the first time the tournament returns to Indian soil since the 1990/91 edition. This decision is part of the ACC's broader plans for the 2024-27 cycle, as detailed in their recent Invitation for Expressions of Interest (IEOI) for sponsorship rights.

The 2025 Asia Cup will adopt the T20 format, in line with the upcoming T20 World Cup set for 2026. Conversely, the 2027 edition in Bangladesh will follow the One Day International (ODI) format, serving as a precursor to the ODI World Cup scheduled for that same year. Both tournaments will feature six teams and 13 matches, adhering to the structure utilized in the 2018, 2022, and 2023 competitions. Specific dates for these events are yet to be disclosed.

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India's role as host for the 2025 Asia Cup is particularly noteworthy given that the country has only hosted the tournament once before, back in 1990/91. The 2018 edition saw India cede hosting rights to the UAE. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be hosting the Asia Cup for the sixth time, having previously done so in 1998, 2000, 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Beyond the Asia Cup, India is slated to host several other major cricketing events, including the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup (co-hosted with Sri Lanka), and the 2029 Men's Champions Trophy. Bangladesh is set to host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup later this year, and both nations will co-host the 2031 Men's ODI World Cup.

The upcoming 2025 and 2027 Asia Cup tournaments are expected to be significant highlights on the cricketing calendar, underscoring the dynamic nature of international cricket and the pivotal roles played by India and Bangladesh in hosting major tournaments.