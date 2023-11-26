Uday Saharan has been designated as the leader of the Indian Under-19 team for the impending U19 Asia Cup 2023, to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

The junior cricket selection committee has chosen a team of 15 players for the tour, along with three backup players who will accompany them. Four reserve players have also been announced by the committee. However, the backup players will not be part of the touring team.

The Asia Cup is set to kick off on December 8, with an inaugural match between India and Afghanistan. The competition will wrap up on December 17 with the final match. India's subsequent matches will be against Pakistan on December 10 and Nepal on December 12.

The India U19 Squad for Asia Cup includes Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, and Naman Tiwari.

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