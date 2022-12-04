India batter Rishab Pant has been released from the One Day International (ODI) squad after the meeting with BCCI medical team.

''In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought

Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI,'' BCCI tweeted.

🚨 UPDATE



In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought



Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.#TeamIndia | #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022

Notably, the men in blue have reached Dhaka on December 4 for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh and the first ODI match will be played in Mirpur.

Veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning in this series and in such a scenario many players playing in New Zealand may have to stay out of the field.

Despite pant has performed well in the Test match, however, he is yet to prove himself in ODIs and T20s, and because of Pant, a player like Sanju Samson has to sit outside, who has scored runs continuously and every run coming out of his bat is putting pressure on Pant.

Even during the tour of New Zealand, before Sanju, Rishabh Pant was given the first chance but he could not do anything special in all three innings of the T20.

Pant has scored only 72 runs in the innings of the last 7 matches and during this, his high score has been 27 runs which came against South Africa.

In the first T20 match played against New Zealand, he scored 10 runs, then he could score 15 runs in the second and 11 runs in the third.

On the other hand, in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Pant was dismissed after scoring only 6 runs and against Zimbabwe, Pant returned to the pavilion only for 3 runs.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team played two practice matches against Western Australia where Pant could not do anything special as he only scored 18 runs.

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