Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on January 17.

''Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,'' BCCI said in an official statement.

Following the development, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer.

India will play the first story One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18.

It is worth mentioning that Patidar is uncapped at the International level but had a breakthrough IPL season last year. He also scored 186 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022/23 at a strike rate of 122.36.

The Kiwi's home series will feature three T20Is and three ODIs and India will begin the series with the 50-ver matches starting January 18.

The T20 series will commence on January 27 and end on February 1.

In 2022, Iyer scored 1,609 international runs at an average of 48.75, scoring one century and 14 half-centuries, with a best of an unbeaten 113.

In five Test matches, Iyer scored 422 runs across eight innings at an average of 60.28, with four half-centuries. He ended the year 2022 with the best Test score of 92.

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