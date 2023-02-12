The India women's cricket team will start its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa on February 12.

The match between the two teams will be played in Cape Town on February 12 and this will be the first match between India and Pakistan in this tournament.

Team India will play this match without experienced opener Smriti Mandhana as following injury, she might not display her cricketing skills.

It is worth mentioning that be it, men or women, whenever ''India vs Pakistan'' appeared, the excitement level reaches a new height.

The last time both the teams faced each other was in the Asia Cup T20 match, where the Indian team lost to Pakistan. Now, in this match, India will try to avenge the defeat as well.

Both the teams would not want to lose this match at any cost which will surely make this a super match on Sunday. When it comes to the India-Pakistan match, there is hardly anything bigger than this among cricket fans. But this is not the first time when these two teams are coming face to face.

If we look at the history of the Women's T20 World Cup, it started in 2008-09 and both these teams have played in every World Cup except the World Cup played in Australia in 2020.

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