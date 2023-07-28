In a protest against China over stapled visas row, India has withdrawn its entire wushu team from the World University Games, which starts at Chengdu in China on July 28.

The decision has been taken as a mark of protest against China’s decision to issue stapled visas instead of stamped ones to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, the entire team was withdrawn hours after the airport authorities in New Delhi stopped eight wushu players and four team officials who were to travel to China on July 27.

The contingent was stopped at the gate by immigration officials and CISF personnel.

“They did not give any reason and claimed they were merely acting on the government’s instructions,” said Coach Singh while speaking to the media.

Earlier, India had slammed China after it issued stapled visas to three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were to participate in the World University Games commencing on July 28.

With the development, the three players -- Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu -- were being held back while the players from other sports left the country.

Miffed over this action, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has already lodged its ''strongest protest'' with the Chinese side on the matter.

Bagchi further said that the government has come to know that stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens who were to represent the country at an international sporting event in China.

"This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," Bagchi said while briefing media.

In the past too, there were instances of China issuing stapled visas to Indians from Arunachal Pradesh that drew sharp reactions from India.

A stapled visa is a visa that is not stamped directly into the passport of the applicant, instead, it is attached to the passport with a staple.

Also read: India lashes out at China for issuing stapled visas to three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh