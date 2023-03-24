India's star badminton player PV Sindhu on March 23 crashed out of the women's singles while HS Prannoy ad Kidambi Srikanth exited the men's singles competition at the Swiss Open 2023 in Base.

Sindhu lost Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-15, 12-12, 21-18 in a tough fight in round 16.

Two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu had overcome Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland to open her women's singles campaign on March 22 by 21-9, 21-16 in a game that lasted for 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, world no.9 and fifth seed HS Prannoy lost 21-8, 21-8 to unseeded Christo Popov of France.

On March 22, Prannoy defeated all England Open finalist Shi Yu Qi of China to enter into men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Srikanth and Mithun Manjunath, too, crashed out in the men's singles in round 16.

It is worth mentioning that with Lakshya Sen's early exit in the tournament, all eyes were on the world No.20 Srikanth, however, he went down 22-20, 21-17 to Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu Lee in a close encounter.

Also read: Lovlina Borgohain enters final of World Boxing Championships