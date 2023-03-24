Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain on March 23 won her semi-final bout against Li Quan of China, to enter the final of the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

Borgohain has advanced into the final of the 75 kg category by beating former world champion and two-time Olympics medallist Li Qian by 4-2.

Besides Borgohain, star pugilist Nikhat Zareen also reached the final in the 50 kg category as she overpowered Colombia's Ingrid Valencia by a unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Nitu Ghanghas also advanced to the final after beating Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova after a split decision.

Earlier, in her first match of the tournament, Nikhat thrashed Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat by 5:2, while Saweety Boora defeated Viktoriya Kebikava of Belarus by a score of 5-0.

Later, Lovlina defeated Mozambican Adosinda Rady Gramane, and Nitu, on the other hand, dominated her fight against Madoka Wada of Japan and went on to win another fight by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) to enter the semis.

The Indian player, who was 25 years old, played to her full potential and displayed a stunning combination of attack and defense to dispatch her opponent by unanimous vote.

"I don't want to settle for bronze because it will be crucial for the upcoming Asian Games as well. Although today's medal is very important to me,'' Borgohain said after the match.

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