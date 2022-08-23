Ace pugilist and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom underwent reconstructive surgery on Tuesday, to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee.

The veteran boxer injured her ACL during the opening minutes of her 48 kg bout at the Commonwealth Games selection trials in June after twisting her knee.

The surgery was done at a Mumbai hospital.

“Mary had an ACL injury in her knee for which she underwent surgery today in Mumbai,” Mary Kom’s coach Chhote Lal Yadav told PTI.

Due to the injury, the 39-year-old missed the CWG, where she had become the first Indian woman boxer to claim a gold medal in the 2018 edition.

The multiple-time Asian Championship gold medallist had last competed in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.

The decorated Indian boxer had decided to skip the World Championships (May 8-20) to concentrate on the CWG.