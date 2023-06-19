The Indian football team on June 19 said that they have decided to donate 20 per cent of the prize money from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contribute in the relief efforts in the aftermath of the tragic train accident on June 2.

Chief Minister Patnaik had announced Rs 1 crore prize for the Indian team for winning the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on June 18.

“We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month. Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times," the Indian football team tweeted.

We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win.



In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation… pic.twitter.com/l2SbRzUeKJ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 19, 2023

Indian on June 18 won the Intercontinental Cup after defeating Lebanon side by two second-half goals at the Kalinga Stadium.

Captain Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal in this match for India and after him, Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the second goal.

Last time, India won this tournament in 2018 and at the same time, in the second edition in 2019, the team of North Korea became the champion. In the second edition, India was placed at the fourth position. After 2019, this tournament could not be held due to the Corona epidemic.

Also read: Assam: Chaarvi Choudhury wins Rapid Chess Tournament title