The Indian men's blind cricket team has landed in Birmingham for the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023.

Led by Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri, the men's team along with the officials landed in Birmingham on Monday.

The World Games are scheduled to be played from August 18 to August 27 with blind cricket set for debut in the mega event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Cricket Association for the Blind Cricket Team (CABI) Chairman Magantesh G Kivadasannavar said that the Indian Men's Blind Cricket Team's participation in the IBSA World Games 2023 is a historic movement.

''We are very confident about our team and we will give our best in the tournament,'' he added.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif had said that these players have inspired him and changed his perception of the game.

''Sometimes, we as a player are not able to play good cricket. But these players are playing the sport and excelling despite not being able to see clearly. This must be applauded,'' Kaif added.

Also read: Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury