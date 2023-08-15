Vinesh Phogat, who was granted direct entry into the Asian Games, announced on August 14 that she won’t be able to participate in the upcoming event that is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

Taking to Twitter, Vinesh wrote, “I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover”, she wrote.

“I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games gold medal for India which I won in 2018 in Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now”.

She also said that she has informed all concerned authorities so that the reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games.

A major controversy had erupted within the wrestling community after decision to exempt Vinesh and Bajrang Punia came to the fore.

Regrettably, Vinesh’s luck has taken a downturn, as she will not be able to partake in the sporting spectacle commencing September 23 in Hangzhou.

Also read: Former England fast bowler Steven Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket