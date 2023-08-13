The Indian men’s hockey team spirited comeback after defeating Malaysia in the finals of Asian Champions Trophy 2023, was a match to look out for.

Trailing behind from two goals, India made a comeback in the second half to defeat Malaysia 4-3. India lifted the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on August 12.

With this victory, India became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, ahead of three-time champions Pakistan.

Jugraj Singh (9'), Harmanpreet Singh (45'), Gurjant Singh (45') and Akashdeep Singh (56') scored the crucial goals for India while Abu Kamal Azrai (14'), Razie Rahim (18'), Aminudin Muhamad (28') got for Malaysia.

World No. 9 Malaysia, playing for their maiden Asian Champions Trophy final, made an energetic beginning and had more attacks in the initial five minutes.

India, fourth in the hockey rankings, settled down before long and made a leap forward after Karthi Selvam drew a foul from the Malaysian protection for India's most memorable punishment corner.

India pursued the game with enormous zeal in the second from last quarter. Malaysia consumed the strain to deny India significant openings as late as possible when India sprung a splendid counter-assault after Malaysia's failed penalty corner conversion.

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