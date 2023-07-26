The Indian men's and women's football teams are set to take their place in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in September after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the rules despite the teams not meeting the criteria.

It is worth mentioning that over the recent remarkable performance, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has appealed to the Sports Ministry to permit the men's and women's teams, ranked 18th and 11th, to compete in the Asian Games.

''Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games,'' Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted on July 26.

He further said that the sports ministry has decided to relax the rules to facilitate the participation of both teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion.

''Keeping in mind their latest performances in recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud,'' he added.

Good news for Indian football lovers!



Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.



The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2023

The national men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, who will coach the team at the Asian Games, had also urged for the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur to allow the team to compete.”

The head coach of the national men's team, Igor Stimac, who will lead the squad at the Asian Games, has also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and the Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur to allow the team to compete.

The Indian team will now compete in the Asian Games for the first time since 2014 after being disqualified from the Jakarta 2018 Games based on the same criteria.

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