The much-awaited Indian versus Pakistan World Cup match scheduled to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad, may be rescheduled on October 14.

As per a report by PTI, the move comes as the original scheduled day is clashing with the first day of Navaratri, and security agencies have advised the Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the same.

''The opening day of Navaratri celebrations is on October 15. The security agencies have advised that the big game, which will also need heavy deployment of security officials, should be rescheduled,'' PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

On June 27, the fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India was announced along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year.

As per the fixtures, the high match between India and Pakistan was scheduled to take on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

It is worth mentioning that, their last face-off in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring undertaking with India accomplishing a colossal triumph in Manchester.

On October 5, England will face New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 groups will face off on the opening event with the initial eight having proactively qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9, will determine the final two spots.

In a round-robin format, each team plays the other nine teams, and the top four teams advance to the knockout stage and semi-finals.

The tournament is full of crucial contests, including India's matchup with Australia, the 2019 semifinalists, and the riveting opening matchup.

On October 13, Australia faces South Africa in Lucknow, hoping for a reversal of fortunes after a dramatic encounter that went in the Proteas' favor in the previous edition.

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