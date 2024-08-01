In a momentous achievement, Swapnil Kusale secured India's third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, clinching bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final held at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux on Thursday. Kusale's stellar performance amidst intense competition earned him third place with a score of 451.4 points. Despite finishing seventh in the qualifying round with a total score of 590, including 38 inner 10s (Xs), Kusale's remarkable consistency in the final rounds elevated him to the podium, marking him as the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in this event.

The men's 50m rifle 3 positions final is a grueling competition that includes three rounds of 15 shots each in kneeling, prone, and standing positions, followed by an elimination round. Kusale's accomplishment adds to India's growing tally of shooting medals at the Paris Olympics. Earlier in the week, Manu Bhaker made history by winning a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian shooter to claim an Olympic medal. Bhaker further cemented her legacy by securing another bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m pistol mixed team event, making her the first post-independence Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympics edition.

In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, China's Y.K. Liu captured the gold with a score of 463.6 points, while Ukraine's S. Kulish took silver with 461.3 points. Kusale's outstanding achievement not only brought pride to India but also underscored his prowess in shooting sports, solidifying his status as a formidable competitor on the global stage. This historic bronze medal marks India's third shooting medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, showcasing the nation's rising prominence in the sport.



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