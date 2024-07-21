In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh smashed multiple records during the women's Asia Cup match against the UAE on Sunday, July 21.

Walking in to bat with India precariously positioned at 106/4 in the 11.4th over, Ghosh played a scintillating innings that propelled India to their highest ever T20I total of 201/5. Her unbeaten 64 runs off just 29 balls featured 12 boundaries and a six, giving her an astounding strike rate of 220.68. This strike rate is now the highest by an Indian player for a score above 50 runs in women's T20Is, surpassing the previous record held by Smriti Mandhana, who had a strike rate of 204 during her 25-ball 51 against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup final.

Ghosh's half-century, her maiden in T20Is, came off just 26 balls, marking the second-fastest fifty in the history of the women's Asia Cup, only behind Mandhana's 25-ball fifty in the 2022 final.

Additionally, Ghosh's 64 not out is now the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in women's T20Is, eclipsing the previous record held by Sulakshana Naik, who scored 59 against Sri Lanka in 2010. This innings also sets a new benchmark for the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter in the women's Asia Cup, surpassing Pakistan's Nigar Sultana's 53 against Malaysia in 2022.

Richa Ghosh's historic performance not only showcased her individual brilliance but also contributed significantly to India's commanding victory and solidified her status as a rising star in women's cricket.

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