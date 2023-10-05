Saurav Ghosal of India defeated Chi Hin Henry Leung of Hong Kong 3-0 in the men's singles squash category semifinals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Indian won 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 contest to advance to the final and assure at least a silver medal in men’s singles.

The semifinal was one-sided, as Ghosal, the World No. 19, breezed through with little to no difficulty.

Ghosal has previously won a gold medal with the men's team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



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