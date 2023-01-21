The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on January 21 constituted a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh by grapplers.

The seven-member committee includes legendary boxer Mary Kom, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, archer Dola Banerjee, Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav, and others.

The decision was taken during IOA's emergency Executive Council meeting which was attended by Abhinav Bindra, and Yogeshwar along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

''An urgent meeting of the I0A Executive Council was called today at 5.45 pm online which lasted till 7.30 pm to address the grievances received through a letter from five athletes namely - Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahlya & Deepak Punia.

A detailed discussion was held on the letter received from the athletes and all the members including special invitees presented their views and suggestions. It was unanimously agreed that I0A must not get carried away by media trials,'' an official statement from IOA said.

''Further, the EC unanimously decided that a Committee will be formed in accordance with the prevention of sexual harassment of women act of 2013 and must hear both sides and submit a report to the IOA President,'' it added.

The development comes after the agitating wrestlers had earlier in the day reached out to the IOA, seeking the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations against Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief.

In a letter addressed to the IOA president, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on part of the WFI and alleged that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are “absolutely incompetent”.

Meanwhile, IOA president Usha has assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out by the panel to ensure justice.

Also read: WFI President Sexual Harassment Case: Sports Ministry sends notice to WFI, seeks reply within 72 hours