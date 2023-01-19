Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, has finally made his first reaction to the protracted dispute between the country's top wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Notably, several Indian wrestlers, led by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, protested in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on January 18, demanding that the WFI be completely overhauled.

The wrestlers accused WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of corruption, mental abuse, and sexual exploitation.

Further on January 19 officials from the Union Sports Ministry met with the protesting wrestlers to listen to their grievances and take action on the serious situation.

Also Read: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexual harassment

"Allegations levelled by wrestlers are serious in nature. Taking swift action, Govt of India sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours. I will try to meet the wrestlers after I reach Delhi. We will talk and listen to them," Thakur was quoted as saying in Chandigarh.

The wrestlers have declared that they will continue their protest until the WFI president resigns and a probe is launched into the situation. The wrestlers have also set forth some demands, which include, among other things, the creation of a new federation, coaches, and physiotherapists. The WFI president, Brij Bhushan Singh, is expected to resign from his position early next week after initially refusing to do so.