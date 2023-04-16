Arjun Tendulkar on April 16 made it to the playing XI of Mumbai Indians in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which is being played at Wankhede Stadium.

The match is already going on at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, and Surya Kumar Yadav has been named as the stand-in captain in absence of Rohit Sharma, who is out following stomach-related issues.

Interestingly, Mumbai have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Arjun Tendulkar has played 7 List A matches and 9 T20 matches so far and he has taken 8 wickets in List A at an economy of 4.98.

On the other hand, he has taken wickets in T20 and his economy is 6.60. Additionally, he has proved economical in both ODIs and T20s so far.

In the first-class format, he has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 3.42 and scored 223 runs including a century and 120 is his highest score.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

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