Ahead of India Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capital on March 19 unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Delhi Capitals took to their official Twitter account to make the announcement.

DC Skipper David Warner, vice-captain Axar Patel and opener Prithvi Shaw feature in the post wearing the new jersey of the franchise.

The IPL 2023 will kick off from March 31 onwards with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capital will kickstart their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants from April 1 onwards and they will play their first home game against Gujarat Titans on April 4 at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

In the previous season, Delhi Capitals ended their campaign in the fifth position in the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses with a total of 14 points.

Delhi Capital on Mach 16 announced David Warner as captain for the upcoming season of the IPL.

Meanwhile, all-rounder, Axar Patel has been named the team's Vice Captain.

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