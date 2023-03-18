New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the upcoming India Premiere League (IPL) session, replacing the injured England cricketer Will Jacks.

“RCB have signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” read an official statement from RCB on March 18.

“Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for Rs 3.2 crore. His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs, and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of Rs 1 crore,” he added.

The 24-year-old Jacks suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month.

Jacks made his debut in all formats in 2023 and won his T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before playing his first ODI in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, RCB is all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

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