Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Gujarat Titans (GT) are capable of defending their Indian Premier League (IPL) title

According to Manjrekar, Captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra keep a light atmosphere in the squad and often help the players bring their A-game every time they step on the pitch.

''Hardik Pandya is a successful captain because he does not take the games too seriously. On the other hand, Ashish Nehra takes care of the tactical side and this is the reason why this team really seems to be playing as a unit. They proved it by winning the title last season and this season they beat CSK and proved that they are ready to defend their title,'' Manjrekar said while speaking to Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second IPL 2023 home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans have the advantage of home conditions while KKR will out their efforts to win the game riding on their previous game. However, the match could be influenced by the pitch conditions.

So far, Gujarat Titans are in great form as they have won both games which gives them the confidence of continuing their winning streak in the upcoming matches.

On the other hand, KKR had a poor start to their IPL campaign, losing their first match to Punjab Kings. However, they performed exceptionally well in their second game, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by a massive 81 runs.

Also read: Priyanshu Rajawat advances to finals of Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament