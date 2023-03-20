Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 19 announced that South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala is a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season beginning March 31.

Jamieson was brought by CSK for Rs 1 crore but unfortunately, he won't be a part of the team in the cash-rich league.

However, his replacement, Mangala, has vast experience in the shortest format of the game.

''Though he has appeared in 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh,'' an official statement read.

On March 18, an all-rounder from New Zealand, Michael Bracewell joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the upcoming league session, replacing the injured England cricketer Will Jacks.

“RCB have signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” read an official statement from RCB on March 18.

“Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for Rs 3.2 crore. His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs, and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of Rs 1 crore,” the statement added.

Also read: IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell replaces injured Will Jacks in RCB squad