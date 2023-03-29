Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma on March 29 put an end to all queries questioning former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement after IPL 2023 as he said the latter is fit enough to play some more seasons.

It is worth mentioning that questions like Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni retire from cricket after IPL 2023? Will this IPL going to be his last cricket game? Such questions have been heard not only this season but from the last several IPL seasons but eventually, Dhoni silences all of them every year.

However, this time, just before the start of the IPL season, Sharma answered this question during a press conference putting an end to these queries.

''I have been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this season is going to be Dhoni's last IPL season. I think he's fit enough to play a few more seasons right now," the MI skipper said when asked will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023?

The IPL 2023 season is scheduled to begin on March 31 Doni's fans are excited to see their favorite cricketer in action on the field.

After hearing Rohit's statement, it seems that no matter what the media and people think, Dhoni will surely be in action for a couple of years.

However, once Dhoni said he would play his last match in the IPL at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. So if the same is taken into consideration, then Dhoni will not retire even if his team reaches the final this year because the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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