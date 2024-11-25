In a historic turn of events at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a cricketing prodigy from Bihar, scripted history in the IPL 2025 mega auction after being signed by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a staggering Rs 1.10 crore.

The decision to include such a young player in the league has generated significant interest and discussion among cricket enthusiasts and experts.

Vaibhav's inclusion is seen as a bold move by the Rajasthan Royals, highlighting their focus on nurturing young talent and building a team for the future.

Vaibhav, who has shown exceptional skills and potential at a young age, is expected to bring fresh energy and talent to the team.

His journey will be closely followed as he steps onto the big stage, representing the hopes of many young aspiring cricketers across the country.



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Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketing prodigy from Samastipur, Bihar, is making waves in the cricketing world with his extraordinary talent and record-breaking performances. At just 12 years and 284 days, Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in the prestigious Ranji Trophy, surpassing legends like Yuvraj Singh (15 years and 57 days) and Sachin Tendulkar (15 years and 230 days).

Suryavanshi's prowess was further showcased during a Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai, where he stunned spectators with an explosive knock of 104 runs off just 62 balls. At 13 years and 188 days, he became the youngest centurion in the 170-year history of competitive cricket, solidifying his place among cricket's rising stars.

Adding to his accolades, Suryavanshi set a national record for the fastest century at the youth level, achieving the milestone in just 58 balls. This incredible feat ranks him second globally, only behind England's Moeen Ali, who scored a century in 56 balls during his youth career.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s exceptional achievements at such a young age have made him a beacon of hope for Indian cricket. With his aggressive batting style, maturity beyond his years, and the ability to perform under pressure, he is expected to be a key player for India in the years to come.