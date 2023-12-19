The IPL Auction 2024 is a highly anticipated event in the cricketing world, set to take place on December 19, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

This auction will see 333 players up for grabs, with franchises ready to engage in an intense bidding war to secure their desired players for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live telecast of the auction on various Star Sports channels including Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports First TV. The coverage will begin at 1:00 PM IST, ensuring fans won't miss a moment of the action.

For those who prefer online streaming, Jio Cinema will provide live-streaming services for the event. Fans can access the auction through the Jio Cinema app or website, offering a convenient way to follow the proceedings in real time.



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Additionally, live updates and detailed coverage will be available on websites like indianexpress.com and hindustantimes.com.

The auction is not just about the excitement of bids and hammers; it's also a strategic exercise for the teams.

With varying budget caps, teams like Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings have more than INR 30 crore at their disposal, while Lucknow Super Giants have the least with INR 13.15 crore. Teams will be looking to fill specific slots, with Kolkata Knight Riders aiming to fill 12 slots, followed by Delhi Capitals with 9.

As the cricketing community gears up for this thrilling event, all eyes will be on which players get picked and which team emerges as the smartest bidder in the IPL Auction 2024.