In the inaugural match of the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL), Bengaluru FC player Ryan Williams has been accused of racially abusing Aiban Dohling, a defender from Meghalaya and Kerala Blasters.

The alleged incident occurred during the 82nd minute of the match, in which Kerala Blasters won the match.

"…one of our players was subjected to a disrespectful gesture by a Bengaluru FC player. We want to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely no room for racist and derogatory behaviour in our club and in the sport. Racism, discrimination, and disrespectful actions have no place on the football pitch or anywhere else," said the official statement from Kerala Blasters.



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The club has officially filed complaints with the appropriate authorities, urging a thorough investigation to be conducted into this incident.

Kerala Blasters in their statement has urged Bengaluru FC to take appropriate actions against Ryan Williams.