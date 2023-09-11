Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal that has tarnished the image of the country who won the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales took to the micro-blogging site X (earlier known as Twitter) to announce his resignation on September 10.

The former Spanish football president kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney.

Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the final, the country's prosecutors' office said on Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

He had already been suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct on the August 20 final in Sydney, Australia.



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