The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana as the recipients of the ICC Player of the Month awards for June 2024. This recognition marks the first-ever monthly accolades for both players, following a global voting process.

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for his exceptional performance during India’s victorious ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the USA and West Indies. Bumrah’s remarkable bowling skills earned him the Player of the Tournament title, as he took 15 wickets with an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. His crucial contributions against teams like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and England were instrumental in India’s success.

Expressing his joy and gratitude, Bumrah said, "I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June. It’s a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies."

Smriti Mandhana was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for her outstanding batting performances in India’s ODI series victory against South Africa. Mandhana’s highlight was scoring two centuries, including a commanding 136 in the second match. She amassed a total of 343 runs at an average of 114.33, earning her the Player of the Series award.

Upon receiving her award, Mandhana commented, "I’m really glad to have won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June. I’m really happy with the way the team has performed and I’m happy to have contributed."

This is the first instance since the inception of the awards in 2021 that both the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month winners are from the same country. The winners were selected through a combination of a global fan vote and a specialist panel of ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.

Congratulations poured in for Bumrah and Mandhana, who surpassed their competitors in the voting process. Bumrah edged out teammate Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while Mandhana triumphed over England’s Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne in the women’s category.

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