Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the record books on Sunday, surpassing legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev to become India’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket against Australia on Australian soil. The milestone was achieved during the fourth day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).



In Australia's second innings, Bumrah showcased his brilliance with figures of 4/56 in 24 overs at an economy rate of 2.33. His scalps included Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey, cementing his dominance on the Australian wickets.



Bumrah’s career record in Australia now stands at 75 wickets from 21 matches, averaging an impressive 19.74. His best bowling figures of 6/33, coupled with three five-wicket hauls, underscore his impact in Australian conditions.



In contrast, Kapil Dev’s record in Australia includes 72 wickets from 31 matches at an average of 25.44, with best figures of 8/106 and five five-wicket hauls. Notably, Bumrah has taken 61 wickets in just 11 Tests in Australia, at an exceptional average of 17.44, further highlighting his prowess.



Australia, electing to bat first, put up a formidable total of 474 in their first innings, powered by half-centuries from Sam Konstas (60 off 65 balls), Usman Khawaja (57 off 121 balls), and Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 145 balls). Steve Smith’s scintillating 34th Test century (140 off 197 balls) added to India’s challenges.



Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) led the bowling attack, while Akash Deep and Washington Sundar chipped in with two and one wickets, respectively.





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