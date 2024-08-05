In a major setback for the Indian men's hockey team, defender Amit Rohidas will be absent from the crucial semifinal clash against Germany on Tuesday, following a one-match suspension for his foul during the quarterfinal match against Great Britain.

During the intense second quarter of the quarterfinal, Rohidas was shown a red card for dangerously raising his stick and striking opponent Willim Calnan's head. This incident forced India to play the remainder of the match one man down. Despite this disadvantage, the team exhibited remarkable resilience and advanced to the semifinals after a thrilling 4-2 shootout victory following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) released an official statement confirming Rohidas' suspension for breaching the FIH Code of Conduct. "Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," the statement read. It further clarified, "The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

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Rohidas, a key figure in India's defense alongside captain Harmanpreet Singh, also serves a critical role as the first rusher during penalty corners. His absence will be a significant challenge for the team as they face Germany in the semifinals.

Reflecting on the quarterfinal match, the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, displayed exceptional skill and determination. Harmanpreet Singh gave India a 1-0 lead in the second quarter by converting a penalty corner. Despite several scoring opportunities for both teams, Great Britain managed to equalize, leading to the nail-biting shootout where India emerged victorious, securing their place in the semifinals.

As the team prepares for the semifinal without Rohidas, the Indian camp will need to strategize effectively to compensate for his absence and continue their quest for Olympic glory.