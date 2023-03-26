Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 unveiled its new team jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The two-time champions revealed the look of the new jersey on its Twitter handle and it posted a video featuring all-rounder Andre Russell along with young India stars like Rinku Singh ad Venkatesh Iyer wearing the new jersey.

"Making a statement yet again, in Purple & Gold! #AmiKKR #KKR #IPL2023," tweeted KKR.

The new jersey has its usual purple and gold colours and it definitely looks much better.

KKR will start its IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

On April 6, they will be playing their first match at the home arena of Eden Gardens, Kolkata against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

It is worth mentioning that last year, KKR managed a 7th-place finish in the points table with six wins and eight losses, and 12 points in their 14 games. However, they failed to make it to the playoffs.

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