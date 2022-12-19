Argentina star footballer Lionel Messi broke the silence on his retirement after he guided his team to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years.

After producing an eye-catching performance on December 18 night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to help Argentina, Messi commented on his future with the national side as he enjoyed the moment of winning the World Cup.

''I will not retire. I want to continue playing as World Champion,'' TyC Sports quoted Messi as saying.

While speaking further he expressed his happiness over the achievement and said that God was going to give it to me and he had a feeling that it was this.

''Look what it is, it's beautiful, I wanted it a lot. We suffered a lot, but we got it,'' Messi added.

In a jaw-dropping match, Messi proved once again proved what he is with his marvelous performance. He scored twice for Argentina in Sunday's thrilling World Cup over France as the game ended 3-3 after extra-time, before converting in the penalty shoot-out which Argentina won 4-2 to claim the World Cup.

''Obviously, I wanted to close my career with this, I can't ask for anything anymore. Thank God he gave me everything. Closing almost my career like this, it's impressive,'' he added.

''After this, what will be there? I was able to get the Copa America, World Cup. It came to me almost at the end. I love football, what I do. I enjoy being on the national team, the group. I want to continue living for some more games being world champion,'' he said.

On December 18, Argentina told the world that they are new champions as beat former world champion France 4-2 on penalties.

After 1986, when Diego Maradona gave Argentina its second World Cup title, his much-heralded successor Messi, literally, powdered and inspired Argentina to its first world crown in 34 years.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France while Messi scored a brace.

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