Argentina footballer Lionel Messi on February 27 bagged the Best Men's Player 2022 at the FIFA awards his team took home major honours after their World Cup triumph in December last year.

The 35-year-old achieved this feat after he struck two goals in the final against France before Argentina emerged winners on penalties following a 3-3 draw in Qatar.

Besides Messi, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni clinched the Best Men's Coach Award, while Emiliano Martinez was named the Best Men's Goalkeeper.

''It's amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award,'' said Messi.

Meanwhile, France footballer Kylian Mbappe. who was nominated alongside Messi for the top honour, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but his effort was overshadowed by Messi.

''I want to express my thanks to coach Lionel Scaloni and my teammates, without them I would not be here,'' Messi added further.

''I achieved a dream I had been hoping for so long and finally, I achieved it. It's a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so,'' he said.

This is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football's world governing body split from Ballon d'Or organisers France Football.

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