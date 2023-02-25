Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal on February 24 took a dig at BCCI for their Asia Cup stance and his country to boycott the impending 2023 ODI World Cup.

Lashing out at BCCI, Kamran opined that Pakistan has every right to boycott the ODI World Cup in response to their stance.

"Pakistan must play the Asia Cup, even if it is played in the UAE. But see, if Indians don't want to come to Pakistan, we should also not play the World Cup match against them. We should not go for the World Cup. However, the decision lies in the hands of the ICC and the PCB, we also have some respect (Hamaari bhi KOI respect hai), and we have also been world champions,'' he said while speaking on a YouTube channel 'Nadir Ali Podcast'.

''The issue isn't between the two boards, it is in the hands of the two governments," he added.

The debate over the matter started in October last year when BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, said that the Indian cricket team will not be visiting Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Shah also insisted that the venue should be changed for the tournament.

Reacting to this, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

Also read: Pakistan: Former cricketer Wasim Akram astounds netizens as he furiously kicks chair after Karachi Kings’ loss