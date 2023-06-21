Lionel Messi is likely to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami on July 21, sources confirmed on July 20.

The club owner Jorge Mas while speaking to the media stated on Monday that Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have finalized all paperwork including the player’s visa work for the same.

The team also revealed that Messi will be signing a contract through the end of 2025 session.

Messi has been roped in the club for $50 million to $60 million per year, the team confirmed on Tuesday. As per the contract details, the player cannot sign any other contract with any other club until July, after his contract with Paris Saint-German expires.

The soccer star announced his joining Miami on June 7 where he will be his first game in Fort Lauderdale against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

One of Lionel Messi’s former team mate, midfielder Sergio Busquets is also being finalized by Miami, stated a league source.

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