The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed that the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London will be the venue for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to commence on June 11, 2025. This marks the first time that Lord's will host the WTC final, a pinnacle event in the Test cricket calendar.

According to the statement released by the ICC, the much-anticipated one-off Test will take place from June 11 to June 15, with an additional reserve day set for June 16, should it be required. The event at Lord's represents the third edition of the WTC final, following the inaugural final held in Southampton in 2021, where New Zealand emerged victorious, and the subsequent final at the Oval in 2023, claimed by Australia.

The upcoming final will feature the top two teams from the current WTC standings, which are led by Rohit Sharma's India, who currently hold the top spot, followed closely by the reigning champions, Australia. India, despite having participated in both previous WTC finals, has yet to secure the coveted championship mace.

With several matches still to be played in the ongoing cycle, teams such as New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth), and Bangladesh (seventh) remain strong contenders for a spot in the final, ensuring a competitive race to the finish line.

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