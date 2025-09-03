Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen lead India’s 20-member squad for World Boxing Championships 2025

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and reigning world-class boxer Nikhat Zareen will headline India’s 20-member contingent for the inaugural World Boxing Championships 2025, beginning Thursday at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The tournament, organised by the newly formed global governing body World Boxing, will run until September 14.

Over 550 boxers from more than 65 countries, including 17 medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympics, are set to compete across 20 weight categories—10 each for men and women. Borgohain will fight in the 75kg division, while Zareen will compete in the 51kg category. Olympian Pooja Rani will feature in the 80kg weight class. The event marks the first international outing for both Borgohain and Zareen since the Paris Olympics.

Among the men, Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (90+kg), along with World Boxing Cup gold medallists Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), are expected to be India’s key medal contenders.



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The championship will follow a knockout format, with winners advancing and losing semi-finalists each receiving bronze medals. Each bout will consist of three three-minute rounds, judged using the “Ten Point Must” scoring system. Quarter-finals are scheduled for September 10, semi-finals on September 12–13, and the finals on September 14, when 20 new world champions will be crowned.

India Squad – World Boxing Championships 2025

Women: Meenakshi Hooda (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sanju Khatri (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+kg)

Men: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin Siwach Jr (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg), Harsh Chaudhary (90kg), Narender Berwal (90+kg)

India will be looking to make a strong impact at the debut edition of the tournament, with experienced Olympians and rising stars combining to challenge for podium finishes in Liverpool.