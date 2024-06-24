Fayaz Ansari, a makeup artist from Bijnor, who was accompanying former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan for the ongoing T20 World Cup, tragically drowned in a swimming pool in the West Indies. This incident has plunged his family into deep sorrow. Fayaz Ansari was originally from Nagina, Bijnor.

Twenty-two years ago, Ansari moved from Mohalla Qazi Sarai in Nagina Tehsil, Bijnor, to Mumbai, where he established his own salon. It was here that he met Irfan Pathan, who became a regular client and later appointed Ansari as his personal makeup artist, often taking him along on international trips.

Mohammad Ahmed, Ansari's cousin, explained that the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is currently taking place in the USA and West Indies, with the Super 8 matches being held in the West Indies. Pathan, now part of the commentary team, had taken Ansari with him on this trip. On Friday evening, June 21, news came from the West Indies that Ansari had drowned in a hotel swimming pool. This shocking event has left his family in Nagina devastated.

Ansari had been married only two months ago and had returned to Mumbai from Nagina just eight days before the incident. The sudden loss has left his wife and family inconsolable.

Irfan Pathan is currently handling all necessary formalities in the West Indies to ensure that Ansari's body is brought back to India. The family is planning to receive the body in Delhi, which is expected to take three to four days.

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