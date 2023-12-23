Manchester City has triumphed in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, securing their first title in this prestigious international club football tournament.

The competition, which took place from December 12th to December 22nd, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw Manchester City emerge victorious after a series of impressive performances.

The final match was held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on December 22nd, where Manchester City faced off against Brazilian team Fluminense. Dominating the game, Manchester City clinched a resounding 4-0 victory, with Julián Álvarez scoring two of the goals, one at the very beginning and another towards the end of the match. An own goal by Nino and a strike from Phil Foden contributed to the comprehensive win.



Also Read: Wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path after meeting denied with PM Modi

This victory marked a significant achievement for Manchester City, as they became the fourth English team to win the Club World Cup, joining the ranks of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The team's journey to the final included a 3-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-finals, showcasing their strength and depth throughout the tournament.

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup was the last to feature a seven-team format before an expansion to 32 teams scheduled for 2025. The tournament brought together the winners of the six continental confederations, along with the host nation's league champions, to compete for the title of world champions.

Manchester City's Rodri was awarded the Adidas Golden Ball for his outstanding performance during the tournament, further highlighting the team's exceptional talent. The Club World Cup win added to Manchester City's remarkable year, as they had already secured several domestic and international trophies in 2023.

Fans who were unable to attend the matches in person could watch the games via FIFA+ and FIFA's YouTube channel, ensuring that supporters from around the globe could witness Manchester City's historic win. The team's success at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 solidified their status as one of the top clubs in world football.