Manipur's football team secured a resounding 7-1 victory over Assam, propelled by a hat-trick from their star player Sadananda.

Sadananda's remarkable performance stole the spotlight as he showcased his skills on the field, netting three crucial goals and leading his team to a landslide victory.

With this impressive victory, Manipur has now set their sights on the semi-final clash with Goa, scheduled for March 7.

Meanwhile, in another thrilling quarterfinal match, Goa secured their spot in the semi-finals by overcoming a resilient Delhi team. The match, held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, witnessed an intense battle between the two sides.

Goa showcased their resilience and determination, fighting back from an early setback to clinch a 3-1 victory over Delhi. All three of Goa's goals came from well-executed corner kicks in the first half, with Jobern Cardozo and Lloyd Cardozo proving to be instrumental in their team's success.