Manipur divers Ningthoujam and Sairem aim for glory at 2026 Asian Games

Manipur’s promising diving duo Willson Singh Ningthoujam and Indiver Sairem, who recently made history by winning India’s first-ever medal at the Asian Aquatics Championships, have now turned their focus towards the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Ningthoujam, a havildar in the Indian Army, won a bronze medal in men’s 10m synchronised platform diving at Ahmedabad, alongside Sairem, who participated despite suffering a thumb injury.

Both athletes, aged 23 and 15 respectively, have returned to Imphal to resume training at the Assam Rifles Sports Complex (AS), preparing to elevate their performance at the continental stage.

“My sports career started with kickboxing at age seven and then I moved to gymnastics at nine. I started diving in 2013 at ASI Pune,” Ningthoujam said. “We are now training hard for the Asian Games under our coaches’ guidance.”

Sairem, who battled through his thumb injury during the competition, said he was encouraged by his seniors and coaches to stay motivated. “I started with gymnastics and then switched to diving around nine. I’ve been training at ASI since 2016,” he said.



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Lack of Infrastructure in Manipur

Despite their achievements, both divers pointed out the persistent lack of infrastructure, financial aid, and qualified coaching support for aquatic sports in Manipur. Senior diver and multiple national champion Heman London Singh said that most sportspersons in Manipur hail from financially modest backgrounds.

“In fields like boxing and weightlifting, Manipur has produced greats such as Mary Kom and Dingko Singh. We need a similar model for diving,” he said. “Our young divers dream big but are held back by inadequate facilities.”

Overcoming Odds with Determination

Chief coach Shongboi Nongthombam, from the North East Regional Centre of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), echoed the sentiment, stressing that Manipur’s swimmers and divers are not being maintained with adequate facilities and scientific support.

“There is a need for proper physiotherapy, psychology support, and better infrastructure if we want to see our divers win medals at the global level,” Shongboi said.

As the countdown begins for the 2026 Asian Games, both Ningthoujam and Sairem remain resolute in their goal — to bring home India’s first-ever diving medal at the prestigious event and prove that Manipur’s sporting spirit continues to shine despite adversity.